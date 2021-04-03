Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The Wichita Fire Department said a cigarette thrown out in the wrong place likely caused an...
WPD warns against improperly discarded cigarettes after recent fires to apartment complex, duplex
Coronavirus in Kansas
KDHE: South African variant of COVID-19 identified in Kansas
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon in Shawnee County due to a large wildfire burning...
Evacuated residents cleared to return after wildfire burns more than 2,000 acres west of Topeka

Latest News

Police lights
1 hurt in shooting in the 2600 block of N. Madison
Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a nearly empty St. Peter's Basilica as coronavirus...
Pope urges hope amid ‘darkness’ of pandemic in Easter vigil
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana