Sunny and warm for Easter Sunday

It’s going to stay sunny and warm for Easter, but a cold front is coming next week that will bring a chance for rain.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to stay sunny and warm for Easter, but a cold front is coming next week that will bring a chance for rain.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a mostly clear sky.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the low to mid 80s in the west. It will be sunny with the wind up to 20, with gusts around 25-30 mph.

We will stay sunny and warm Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday evening, as a cold front moves in from the west, the chance for showers and storms will move in with it. This will linger for central and eastern Kansas into Wednesday morning, ending by lunchtime.

Highs behind the front will drop into the lower 70s Wednesday through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 59 Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 52 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 49 Partly cloudy.

