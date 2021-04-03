Advertisement

Sunrise Christian Academy boys’ basketball team advances to finals in national tournament

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The top-tier Sunrise Christian Academy boys’ basketball team will play in a nationally-televised national championship game Saturday, April 3, after a win Friday afternoon moved the Buffaloes within a win of reaching new heights.

Sunrise came through with clutch plays late in Friday’s 70-63 GEICO Nationals semifinal win against IMG Academy to get its shot at the school’s first national title. The Buffaloes, ranked No. 3 nationally heading into the national tournament, take on No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., aired live on ESPN. This season, Sunrise went 1-2 in three tightly-contested battles against Montverde. The Buffaloes lost to the Eagles on Jan. 9, but returned the favor in overtime on Feb. 5, handing Montverde its lone loss of the season. On March 12, Montverde held off Sunrise, 61-57.

Sunrise, the private Christian school in Bel Aire has churned out numerous NCAA Division I athletes, several of which have gone on to play basketball professionally. The 2020-2021 team might be the best in the tradition-rich program’s history.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The Wichita Fire Department said a cigarette thrown out in the wrong place likely caused an...
WPD warns against improperly discarded cigarettes after recent fires to apartment complex, duplex
Coronavirus in Kansas
KDHE: South African variant of COVID-19 identified in Kansas
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Kansas coach Bill Self speaks during a news conference ahead of a second-round men's college...
Bill Self signs lifetime contract as KU men’s basketball head coach

Latest News

Former KU player Steve Woodberry and former student manager Brett Flory discuss the impact Roy...
Past player, former Jayhawk manager discuss retiring HOF coach Roy Williams’ impact
Kansas coach Bill Self speaks during a news conference ahead of a second-round men's college...
Bill Self signs lifetime contract as KU men’s basketball head coach
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his...
North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah