Sunrise Christian Academy boys’ basketball team advances to finals in national tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The top-tier Sunrise Christian Academy boys’ basketball team will play in a nationally-televised national championship game Saturday, April 3, after a win Friday afternoon moved the Buffaloes within a win of reaching new heights.

Sunrise came through with clutch plays late in Friday’s 70-63 GEICO Nationals semifinal win against IMG Academy to get its shot at the school’s first national title. The Buffaloes, ranked No. 3 nationally heading into the national tournament, take on No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., aired live on ESPN. This season, Sunrise went 1-2 in three tightly-contested battles against Montverde. The Buffaloes lost to the Eagles on Jan. 9, but returned the favor in overtime on Feb. 5, handing Montverde its lone loss of the season. On March 12, Montverde held off Sunrise, 61-57.

Sunrise, the private Christian school in Bel Aire has churned out numerous NCAA Division I athletes, several of which have gone on to play basketball professionally. The 2020-2021 team might be the best in the tradition-rich program’s history.

