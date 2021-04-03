Warm and Dry Easter Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter Weekend looks nice with sunshine and warm temperatures across Kansas. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Dry weather will persist, however an isolated shower or storm will be possible Sunday evening across far western Kansas. A bit breezy today, with gusty south winds expected on Easter Sunday.

Dry and warm weather conditions will continue through Tuesday with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front and dry-line will move through Kansas Tuesday afternoon/evening and may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. The best chance for storms will be across northern Kansas. Some of those storms will have the potential to produce severe weather. The cold front will knock our temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s through the remainder of the week with a slow warming trend expected next weekend. Dry weather will persist through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and nice. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 75

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 50

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 78

Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Wind: S 10-20: gusty. Low: 55

Mon: High: 80 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

Tue: High: 82 Low: 60 Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 52 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

