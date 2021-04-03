Wichita State rescinds mandates related to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sharing a message of “cautious optimism” concerning the future of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wichita State University announced on Friday (April 2) that its following Sedgwick County’s lead in rescinding all mandates requiring masks, social distancing and mass gathering limitations on campus.

“However, we continue to strongly encourage our entire campus community to engage in these practices whenever possible. We also encourage everyone to get the vaccine when they become eligible,” a letter from Wichita State Interim President Dr. Richard Muma and Interim Provost Dr. Shirley Lefever said.

The letter also reminded students and staff that Wichita State will have two course delivery options for the summer and fall: online and hybrid.

“While the future of this pandemic and its effect on our daily lives still remains somewhat unknown, we are pleased to be coming to you with a message of cautious optimism as we continue our transition a mode of operation similar to before the pandemic,” the letter from Wichita State’s interim president and interim provost said.

