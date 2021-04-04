Property owner arrested after shooting 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department has arrested 62-year-old Ken Thomas of Wichita for two counts of aggravated battery.

The police department says around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of North Broadway.

Officers say upon arrival, they located a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the hand and torso by what appeared to be pellets from a shotgun. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say while at the hospital, a second 17-year-old victim arrived who had been shot in the torso by pellets from a shotgun. He was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the two victims entered the Treatco plant property in the 2300 block of North Broadway when they were approached by Thomas, who is the owner of the property. Thomas fired multiple shots from a shotgun at the males, striking them, according to officials.

Officers say they contacted Thomas at the Treatco property, and he was arrested without incident. A shotgun was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.