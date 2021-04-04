Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Scott Bryant of Derby after they say he fired a gun during an argument early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance with a weapon call at an apartment in the 3000 block of West Douglas.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 21-year-old female at the apartment. Officers say as they entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot from a bedroom.

Officers say they began giving verbal instructions to the people inside the room. Bryant exited the room armed with a handgun and complied with instructions given to him. He was arrested without further incident, and the handgun was recovered, according to police.

A 19-year-old female and 20-year-old female also exited the bedroom.

Investigators found the four individuals all know each other, and the 19 and 20-year-old females got into an argument with Bryant. Police say Bryant fired the handgun during the disturbance and after the officers arrived. No one was injured in this incident. WPD says the gun was reported stolen.

Bryant is facing charges of possession of stolen property and criminal discharge of a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.