Advertisement

Pope urges hope amid ‘darkness’ of pandemic in Easter vigil

Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a nearly empty St. Peter's Basilica as coronavirus...
Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a nearly empty St. Peter's Basilica as coronavirus pandemic restrictions stay in place for a second year running, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Remo Casilli/Pool photo via AP)(REMO CASILLI | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging his coronavirus-weary flock to not lose hope even through the continued “dark months” of the pandemic.

Francis made the appeal for hope as he celebrated a scaled-back Easter vigil service in St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday. Due to social-distancing norms, only about 200 masked people were allowed to attend the service, which marks the period between Christ’s crucifixion and his joyous resurrection on Easter Sunday.  

For the second year in a row, the Vatican cut out the traditional sacrament of baptism for a handful of adults to limit the chance of contagion.

This year’s vigil service also started earlier than usual to respect Italy’s 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The Wichita Fire Department said a cigarette thrown out in the wrong place likely caused an...
WPD warns against improperly discarded cigarettes after recent fires to apartment complex, duplex
Coronavirus in Kansas
KDHE: South African variant of COVID-19 identified in Kansas
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds
Evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon in Shawnee County due to a large wildfire burning...
Evacuated residents cleared to return after wildfire burns more than 2,000 acres west of Topeka

Latest News

Police lights
1 hurt in shooting in the 2600 block of N. Madison
Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana