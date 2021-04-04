Advertisement

Storm chances return to Kansas on Tuesday

We will stay sunny and warm on Monday, but a cold front will bring changes on Tuesday, including our next chance for storms.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We will stay sunny and warm on Monday, but a cold front will bring changes on Tuesday, including our next chance for storms.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 50s for most of the state. We will have a mostly clear sky.

Monday, with a sunny sky, highs will reach the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The wind will be in from the south, gusting around 30-40 mph.

Tuesday, a cold front will move in from the west. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the upper 70s. By Tuesday evening, as the front moves into central Kansas, the chance for storms will arrive. These will last overnight until Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Behind the front, highs will drop into the lower 60s on Wednesday. We’ll get back into the lower 70s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 49 AM showers ending, then partly cloudy and cooler.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny, evening storms possible.

