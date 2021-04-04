Advertisement

Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds

Thief breaks into softball coach's house, stealing team's funds
Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local high school girls club softball team is uncertain of their future, after a thief broke into their coaches home. The thief stole equipment and thousands of dollars of the team’s funds that families paid and raised to pay for the season.

Without the funds, they could lose the opportunity to play at the next level. The team says it won’t be able to travel to bigger tournaments where they get exposure and the chance to play in front of college coaches.

While the team took a hit, the Lady Royals are already busy fundraising again, hopeful to save their season.

The team has set up a GoFundMe page to help make up for what the thief stole. If you would like to donate, click here.

