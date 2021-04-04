Advertisement

Warm and breezy Easter Sunday

Sunny, breezy and warm Easter Sunday
Sunny, breezy and warm Easter Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says to get ready for more warmth and gusty southerly winds on this gorgeous Easter Sunday. Morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s will be a distant memory as temperatures “hop” into the 70s by Noon, and 70s and 80s by afternoon. A few record high temperatures are possible across western Kansas. Sunny skies and south winds will gust between 20-30 mph through the afternoon. Dry weather will dominate Kansas tonight and Monday with a stout southerly breeze. Temperatures will remain above normal through Tuesday in advance of an approaching weather system and cold front that will move through Kansas Tuesday night.

Expect increasing dewpoints (humidity) through Tuesday afternoon and thunderstorm development across central Kansas during the evening. Storms will develop along and ahead of the dry-line and cold front- a few storms could become severe. Hail and wind gusts to 60-70 mph will be the primary severe weather threat. Storms will march eastward overnight. Behind the cold front temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible across northern Kansas on Wednesday, however drier and warmer air return by Thursday and continue through next weekend. Storms return to the forecast late Sunday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, warm and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 80.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 78 Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 50 AM showers ending, then partly cloudy and cooler.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 49 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 50 Partly cloudy, evening storms possible.

