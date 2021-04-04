Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is behind bars after police say he shot another man in the arm.

The Wichita Police Department says 63-year-old Ernest Coburn of Wichita has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property.

Police say at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call at an area hospital. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old victim who had been shot in the arm. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Coburn and his nephew got into an argument at Coburn’s home in the 2400 block of North Beacon Hill. The victim and his girlfriend were leaving in the female’s 2013 Buick Enclave when Coburn pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at the vehicle, striking the vehicle and the male victim, according to police.

Officers say they located Coburn at his home on Beacon Hill, and he was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

