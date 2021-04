WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over 30% of adults in Kansas have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, all adults in Kansas became eligible for the vaccine.

The state also reported no new deaths and only 354 new COVID-19 cases over the Easter holiday weekend. Since Friday, 32 hospitalizations were reported.

