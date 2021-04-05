Firefighters battling Rice County grass fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch says there is a grass fire burning in Rice County, Sunday evening.

The Kansas Forest Service has deployed tanker 95 to dump water on the fire in coordination with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the State Emergency Operations Center.

It is still unknown how the fire started. Crews will continue to try and control the fire through the night.

