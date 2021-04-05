Advertisement

Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot is being accused of indecent exposure during a flight last year from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida.

According to a filing in federal district court in Maryland, Michael Haak exposed himself during the flight last August.

The brief filing doesn’t indicate if Haak has a lawyer.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it has since been cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thousands of dollars and gear stolen from local club softball team
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Fire in Rice County
Crews fight to stay ahead of grassfires burning in Rice County

Latest News

Nathan Nelson, a military adviser who left Rep. Matt Gaetz's office in October, held a presser...
Former staffer calls allegations against Gaetz 'baseless'
In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury...
Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction blaming ‘cavalier’ judge
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy
A car T-boned an ambulance in Brooklyn, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to...
1 dead, 8 injured after ambulance flips in N.Y.
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll