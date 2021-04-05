Advertisement

IRS sending out more stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more stimulus money.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service is sending more money to some people who were shorted in their original stimulus payments.

The so-called “plus-up” payments are going to people whose 2020 tax returns show they are owed more money.

Some discrepancies occurred because initial payments were based on 2018 or 2019 returns.

Changes to situations in 2020 that were not known at the time payments first went out could have resulted in lower payments for some people.

One example is if you earned less money in 2020 than in previous years or if you had a child who was not born yet when previous tax returns were filed.

Low-income Social Security recipients and others who didn’t file in 2019 or 2020 may also still be waiting for money.

They’ll eventually get it, but the IRS didn’t start sending those payments until over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thousands of dollars and gear stolen from local club softball team
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Fire in Rice County
Crews fight to stay ahead of grassfires burning in Rice County

Latest News

In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury...
Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction blaming ‘cavalier’ judge
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy
A car T-boned an ambulance in Brooklyn, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to...
1 dead, 8 injured after ambulance flips in N.Y.
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
Easter bunny interrupts White House press briefing