Kansas won’t require vaccine passports, businesses could ask for proof

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vaccine passports, a form of proof that someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is part of a national conversation, and states across the country are taking a stance. On Monday, April 5, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that vaccine passports won’t be required in the state. However, like masks and social distancing, businesses in Kansas can still require customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result.

Wichita resident Blake Torline said while he supports efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated, he doesn’t think restrictions are the right way to go about it, especially when it comes to travel.

“...A blanket ban for someone who does not have vaccines, not being able to travel at all, kind of concerns me,” he said. “I think there’s a way to get around this. Continue restrictions like we have now, requiring masks on a plane and everything. But a blanket ban for someone who hasn’t had both of their vaccines makes me nervous.”

What’s still unclear is how Kansans would accept the idea of vaccine passports.

“I come from a little bit more of a blue state and there’s certainly a difference in the way people have approached the pandemic. I think Kansans have a lot of wonderful qualities and one of the qualities they love so much is the civil liberty thing,” Wichita resident Lucy Torline said. “I think Kansas, in particular, you would have issues getting people to abide by something like (a vaccine passport.)”

Eyewitness News reached out to some businesses in Kansas who said they would not require a vaccine passport in the future. Where you would most likely see these requirements is when you’re traveling or during some sporting events or concerts, etc... where large crowds are gathered. For example with sports, the Miami Heat NBA team is requiring vaccine passports in certain sections of its arena, but we know the Kansas City Royals do not require a vaccine passport at limited capacity. Down the road, when stadiums get to full capacity, it could be considered.

