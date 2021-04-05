KU hires Travis Goff as new AD

(LAWRENCE, Kan.) - Kansas has hired Dodge City native Travis Goff as its new Director of Athletics, the school announced Monday afternoon.

According to the school, Goff currently serves as the deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president at Northwestern University. Before joining Northwestern, he served as associate athletics director for external affairs at Tulane University. Prior to that, he worked in athletics development at KU, where he also earned his undergraduate degree.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said the following about the hire:

“Our search for an athletics director during the past several weeks resulted in conversations with a number of outstanding candidates, which speaks well of KU on the national stage,” Girod said. “Travis stood out among the candidates due to his experience, his reputation as a man of integrity, and his demonstrated ability to connect with faculty, staff, alumni and donors. I am especially impressed with Travis’ vision for KU. Travis understands the challenges we face and the changing landscape of collegiate athletics. At the same time, he is well-positioned to help us build on our recent successes in student-athlete healthcare, diversity and inclusion, and student-athlete academic achievement. The fact that he is a Jayhawk is an added bonus and will undoubtedly serve him well as he moves Kansas Athletics forward.”

KU says Goff will begin his new role immediately. He replaces Jeff Long.

