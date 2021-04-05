Advertisement

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles metro area experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the wee hours of Monday...
The Los Angeles metro area experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the wee hours of Monday morning.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A minor earthquake gave the Los Angeles area an early morning jolt.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4 quake hit at 4:44 a.m. Monday and was centered east of Los Angeles International Airport in the Inglewood area.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles.

The USGS says light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thief breaks into softball coach’s house, stealing team’s funds
Thousands of dollars and gear stolen from local club softball team
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Property owner arrested after shooting 2
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Wichita man arrested after shooting nephew
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in West Wichita
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas

Latest News

Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
LIVE: ER doctor says George Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived at hospital
Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
Large swaths of rural America are health care deserts with too few primary care doctors, pediatricians, and OB-GYNs to care for residents
Border surge continues as border communities struggle.
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
Border surge continues as border communities struggle.
Migrant numbers surge, border communities face challenges