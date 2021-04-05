Advertisement

Reno County to hold Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic next week

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department will hold a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine clinic next week.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. One thousand (1,000) doses will be available for people age 18 and over. The vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizen status or insurance. To register for the clinic online at https://forms.renogov.org/rchd/covid19-registration/ or call 620-694-2900 and select option 6.

Over a quarter of Reno County’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department continues daily vaccinations at the First United Methodist Church clinic, 101 East First Ave.

