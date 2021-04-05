Advertisement

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts
Slight risk of severe storms Tuesday.
Slight risk of severe storms Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we will have another windy and warm day Tuesday before scattered storms begin to develop during the evening.

Tuesday will start out mild with morning temperatures near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s to near 80 for most of the state with south winds gusting over 40 mph. It will be much cooler in northwest Kansas with highs in the 60s behind a cold front with gusty northwest winds.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the cold front in central Kansas Tuesday evening with activity moving eastward into the night. A few severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats.

Much cooler temperatures are expected statewide on Wednesday behind the front with highs only in the 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest. Scattered showers will be possible statewide on the back side of this system Wednesday.

The cooldown will be brief as highs will return to the 60s and 70s Thursday and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy; Very windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms late. Cloudy. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 57 Afternoon showers; cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 43 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 42 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 47 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 49 Becoming mostly sunny.

