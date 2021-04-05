Advertisement

Wichita woman struck, killed by car in Sedgwick County

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said around 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle injury accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Broadway and 119th Street South. During the investigation, deputies learned a northbound Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old woman struck a 43-year-old woman walking in the northbound lane of Broadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Kandy Fairchild of Wichita, died at the scene. The driver of the Camry and her adult passenger were not injured.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

