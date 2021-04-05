Windy and warm start to the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the breeze is back. A stronger south wind today between 20 and 30 mph will gust over 40 mph this afternoon. After a smaller wildfire concern over the weekend, the risk is much higher today.

Along with the wind comes very warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s today and Tuesday are 15 to 20 degrees above average.

A mid-week weather maker looms and it will bring changes back to Kansas. A cold front should produce scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into the night and some of the storms could be severe. The primary concern is large hail followed by damaging wind gusts, however, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some lingering showers are possible, especially over eastern Kansas, but nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated shower/storm late. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms; mainly before midnight. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 46. Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler.

Thu: High: 74. Low: 48. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 72. Low: 45. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 73. Low: 50. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Partly cloudy; late-day storms possible.

