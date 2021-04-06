4You: Donation goal far exceeded for local nonprofit helping people in cancer battles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Monday, April 5, 2021.

Like many nonprofits, one close to our hearts at KWCH has been affected by the pandemic. Fundraising is challenging for many organizations that haven’t been able to hold their traditional events. Among them is Victory in the Valley, an organization that works with cancer patients and their families. Former Eyewitness News anchor Kim Setty who died nearly 10 years after her battle with cancer leaned on Victory in the Valley for support. She said they were when she needed them. Since then, KWCH has always partnered with Victory in the Valley. Eyewitness news anchor Michael Schwanke, who serves on the board and volunteers with Victory in the Valley, asked viewers for help fundraising for the organization. Thanks to viewers, he more than doubled his fundraising goal of $2,000.

Some officers from the Wichita Police Department spent part of their weekend engaging with the community. Officers from the Patrol East Community Policing Team and the WPD Mounted Unit helped Dear Neighbor Ministries with an Easter egg hunt Saturday in Hilltop. Dear Neighbor Ministries provides emergency and outreach assistance for the Hilltop neighborhood.

Garden City Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Collins is being recognized for his 32 years of service with the department. Last week, following his last shift, Collins was honored with one last ride to his home, officially marking the beginning of his retirement. Family, friends, fire department personnel and the Honor Guard were there to greet him and presented a salute and the flag that flew over the station on his last shift. In his 32 years with the GCFD, Collins served as driver-operator, lieutenant, battalion chief and as interim chief in 2019.

