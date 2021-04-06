4You: Earhart Elementary hosts disc golf tourney, Pratt woman celebrates 107th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary School in Wichita hosted a disc golf tournament over the weekend. The school hosted more than 40 kindergarten through fifth-grade students from throughout Wichita. The children played on Earhart’s new nine-hole disc golf course. The school’s event was the first elementary disc golf tournament in Wichita and the first for Earhart Elementary. Medals made from recycled plastic were handed out. Earhart recently received an $800 equipment grant from the Professional Disc Golf Association for curriculum and equipment.

Happy birthday to Velma Simmons of Pratt. Velma turned 107 years old on Tuesday, April 6. She was recently named Queen of Parkwood Village by raising the most money for the Pratt Food Bank. Velma claims her key to her longevity is having two good husbands, hard work, and loving children, grandchildren, great grand children and great-great grandchildren.

