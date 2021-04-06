Arkansas City firefighters respond to 4 separate fires in 3 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four separate fires destroyed multiple buildings and at least one vehicle over the past three days in Arkansas City.

The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department said the first incident, a grass fire, happened at 12:10 p.m. Sunday at 7196 252nd Road. Crews found about 10 acres of grass on fire. High winds then ignited a metal outbuilding and two trailers. Crews shut down one southbound lane of U.S. 77 due to the smoky conditions. They were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The fire caused about $9,000 in damages to the structure, contents and both trailers. Investigators determined the cause to be an ember from a previously controlled fire the night before. The Winfield Fire-EMS Department assisted the ACFD. Udall Fire Department responded but was disregarded.

ACFD was dispatched to the second incident, a vehicle fire, at 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the 2000 block of 282nd Road in Arkansas City. Crews found an abandoned Saturn-type passenger car that was full of fire. The cause of the vehicle remains under investigation. It was determined to be a total loss.

In the third incident, ACFD was dispatched at 10:12 p.m. Monday to the area of 252nd and 111th roads, northeast of Arkansas City, for a fire investigation. Crews arrived on the scene to find an abandoned house on fire and burned almost to the ground. The structure was allowed to continue to burn. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Once ACFD arrived on the scene and assessed the situation, responding crews from Udall and Winfield fire departments were asked to disregard the call.

On Tuesday, ACFD was dispatched to the fourth and final incident at 9 a.m. at 1227 South L St. in Sleeth Addition for a report of a house fire. Crews found heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived. No one was inside at the home at the time, but two dogs died in the fire.

It took crews almost an hour and a half to get the fire under control. The damage estimate was $20,000 to the structure and its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Both the Winfield Fire-EMS Department and the Udall Fire Department assisted ACFD in bringing the fire under control.

The Arkansas City Fire Department said Tuesday that its crews have responded to multiple fires in a matter of days. (Arkansas City Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.