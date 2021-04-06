City of Wichita approves 24 new electric buses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More electric buses will be running on the streets of Wichita.

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to apply for a grant that will add 24 zero-emission buses to the Wichita Transit System and more than triple the current fleet of 11 electric buses. Those buses will replace other buses which run on gas.

The council said it will work with Evergy to install any necessary equipment. Federal money will cover most of the cost.

