Convoy of Hope Wichita gets $1,200 to help families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy of Hope Wichita earned a Helping Hand to kickstart the return of its regular food distribution.

The drive-through food giveaways are held at Bethel Life Center (3777 S Meridian) on the third Thursday of every month. The distribution starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until food runs out. Convoy of Hope Wichita posts any scheduling updates to its Facebook page.

“Honestly, just like 2020, we are taking it moment by moment,” said executive director Stacie Cathcart.

There is no requirement to get food. Organizers tell Eyewitness News, if you need help - or you want to pick up food for a neighbor in need - just show up on distribution day.

Convoy of Hope Wichita ran these food distributions weekly at the height of the pandemic. Starting in March of 2020, volunteers gathered every Thursday at Bethel Life Center for 33 weeks straight.

Cathcart said things slowed down as it got colder, they ran short on volunteers, and there were questions about how to move forward. The organization stopped the weekly distributions but still held one large distribution ahead of each of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Now, with help from the Kansas Food Bank, Convoy of Hope Wichita is back each month to feed families.

“We have all gone through tough times. And we’ve all been in places where we had to ask for help,” said Cathcart.

When KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers surprised Convoy of Hope Wichita with a Helping Hand donation, Cathcart was stunned.

She said, “Wow, what a blessing. Oh my goodness, I’m totally shocked. I was not expecting that.”

But we were not expecting this.

An emotional Cathcart said she got a call the previous week - during the dangerous cold stretch in February - from a Wichita school that was worried about its students.

The school told Cathcart, “We have children coming to school and they have no coats, they have no hats, and they have no gloves.”

She said she didn’t know where she was going to get the money to pay for the clothes, but she told them Convoy of Hope Wichita would find a way to make it happen.

Then Eyewitness News showed up the very next week with $1,200, just in time to help these kids.

“Unbelievable,” said Cathcart. “Literally last week they said ‘we don’t know who to go to’.”

And there will be more money left over for hungry families too.

“That generosity is why we can do what we do,” said Cathcart.

If you’d like to volunteer with Convoy of Hope Wichita, you can register using the Volunteer Kansas website. Just search “food services”.

