False alarm leads to lockdown at Andover Middle School

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A false alarm caused concern for some parents of Andover school students Tuesday. There was no active threat, but it turns out a staff member dialed an incorrect extension and activated the alarm by mistake.

Andover Middle School was placed on a 20-minute lockdown around 10 a.m. after an intrusion alarm was triggered at the school. Police said students and staff were told to stay in classrooms, stop teaching and find shelter. School resource officers with the Andover Police Department investigated and discovered that someone accidentally entered an error code and triggered the intrusion alarm.

“It was an unannounced alarm and we don’t like unannounced alarms because we want to know that we have a lot of dependability in our systems. but because this did occur, it gave us a good glance into what would happen when an announced alarm occurred. In this case, the students, faculty and staff at Andover Middle School did an excellent job,” said Capt. Joe Schroeder with the Andover Police Department.

Police and the Andover school district will review all the steps that occurred. They will discuss ways to avoid a mistake like this from happening again. Parents were notified by email about the situation. The principal emphasized that school safety as a top priority and apologized for any added stress caused by the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.