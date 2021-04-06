Gov. Kelly signs bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning option

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill, largely supported by Republicans, that requires public schools to offer a full-time, in-person learning option for all K-12 students.

She said currently all Kansas schools already offer in-person attendance options but added, Senate Bill 63 serves as a testament to her administration’s efforts to get Kansans back to school, work, and normal.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has prioritized keeping Kansans healthy, keeping businesses open, and getting kids back into classrooms,” Kelly continued saying, “Among other efforts, we earmarked vaccines specifically for school staff – and all teachers and staff members who wanted a vaccine have now received at least their first dose.”

She also added COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop and said schools have taken steps to safely re-introduce in-person learning.

Kelly also signed five other bills into law:

Senate Bill 37

Senate Bill 37 amends provisions governing agent licensing and renewal licensure requirements in the Uniform Agents Licensing Act and in the Public Adjusters Licensing Act, and also amends a statute governing the examination of applicants for agent licensure.

The bill also provides for an exemption and extension in complying with the continuing education requirements of licensed insurance agents serving on active duty in the National Guard or armed services of the United States for a specified period of time. SB 37 further requires certification by pre-need-only insurance agents that no other insurance business was transacted.

Senate Bill 99

Senate Bill 99 amends law regarding vehicle dealer license requirements and vehicle display shows. Specifically, the bill authorizes the Director of Vehicles, the Kansas Department of Revenue, to issue a temporary display show license to a sponsor of a motor vehicle display show.

House Bill 2014

House Bill 2014 defines “military surplus vehicle” in the Uniform Act Regulating Traffic on Highways and in law regarding vehicle registration. It also authorizes the owner of a military surplus vehicle to register it with an annual fee.

House Bill 2172

House Bill 2172 amends the Kansas Water Appropriation Act by expanding the opportunity for the establishment of multi-year flex accounts for groundwater water rights to water right holders who did not have water use between 2000 and 2009.

House Bill 2270

House Bill 2270 places a limit of $100,000 on deposits into the State General fund each fiscal year from moneys from a levy placed on each fire insurance company doing business in Kansas for the purpose of maintaining the Office of State Fire Marshal.

