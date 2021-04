WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A web-based version of the written driver’s license exam is now available.

Kansas is the newest state to offer the exam online.

The test can be taken 24/7 at the KnowTo Drive Online testing portal here. Fees for the first test are $10 and $8.50 for any re-test.

