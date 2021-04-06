Man charged with murder in New Year’s Day deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of three people arrested in connection with a deadly shooting within the first few minutes of the New Year made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Tuesday, April 6.

Charges against 19-year-old Noah Martin include second-degree murder and recruiting street gang membership. Bond for Martin was set at $150,000. Martin, 21-year-old Isabel Martin and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested on New Year’s Day in connection with the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres.

At about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1, Wichita police officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Ida. Someone made an emergency call, reporting that they heard shots and saw a man lying on the sidewalk.

“Upon officers’ arriving, they located 22-year-old (Campos-Torres), who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene,” police said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.