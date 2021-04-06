Advertisement

Man charged with murder in New Year’s Day deadly shooting

Noah Martin, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in an early New Year's Day deadly...
Noah Martin, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in an early New Year's Day deadly shooting in SE Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of three people arrested in connection with a deadly shooting within the first few minutes of the New Year made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Tuesday, April 6.

Charges against 19-year-old Noah Martin include second-degree murder and recruiting street gang membership. Bond for Martin was set at $150,000. Martin, 21-year-old Isabel Martin and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested on New Year’s Day in connection with the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres.

At about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1, Wichita police officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of South Ida. Someone made an emergency call, reporting that they heard shots and saw a man lying on the sidewalk.

“Upon officers’ arriving, they located 22-year-old (Campos-Torres), who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene,” police said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
Autopsy determines homicide in 17-year-old cold case
From jail, man admits to 2019 stabbing of woman in NE Wichita neighborhood
Wichita woman struck, killed by car in Sedgwick County
Fire in Rice County
Crews fight to stay ahead of grassfires burning in Rice County
WSU students react to university's decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition
WSU students react to university’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition

Latest News

There will be a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and into the overnight...
Severe storms possible Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday
Andover Middle School
False alarm leads to lockdown at Andover Middle School
Wichita continues water conservation rebate program
KDOL submits RFP to modernize Unemployment Insurance computer system.
KDOL working to replace decades-old unemployment system