Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled “Heart of Invictus,” is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.

In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”

It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the couple. The couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify. Prince Harry also has joined the corporate world as a leader with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
Autopsy determines homicide in 17-year-old cold case
Fire in Rice County
Crews fight to stay ahead of grassfires burning in Rice County
Wichita woman struck, killed by car in Sedgwick County
From jail, man admits to 2019 stabbing of woman in NE Wichita neighborhood
WSU students react to university's decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition
WSU students react to university’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions, start petition

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
A man woke up to an acquaintance in his home and was later hit with their car as the...
WPD investigating aggravated battery after man wakes up to acquaintance in their home without permission
The cast of "Norman Conquests", from left to right, Ben Miles, Stephen Mangan, Jessica Hynes,...
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Chernobyl’ actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base