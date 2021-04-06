Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KDOT begins the second phase of the reconstruction of the Wichita north junction.
The junction is located at I-135, I-235, and K-254.
In this phase of the project, the northbound I-135 loop ramp will be replaced with a two-lane flyover ramp with direct access to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.
The southbound I-135 ramp to southbound I-235 will also be replaced.
The wesbound K-254 ramp to southbound I-135 will be improved by extending the fast lane before drivers merge into I-135 traffic.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
