Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita

A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in the Wichita metro.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KDOT begins the second phase of the reconstruction of the Wichita north junction.

The junction is located at I-135, I-235, and K-254.

In this phase of the project, the northbound I-135 loop ramp will be replaced with a two-lane flyover ramp with direct access to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

The southbound I-135 ramp to southbound I-235 will also be replaced.

The wesbound K-254 ramp to southbound I-135 will be improved by extending the fast lane before drivers merge into I-135 traffic.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

