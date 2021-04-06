Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KDOT begins the second phase of the reconstruction of the Wichita north junction.

The junction is located at I-135, I-235, and K-254.

In this phase of the project, the northbound I-135 loop ramp will be replaced with a two-lane flyover ramp with direct access to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

The southbound I-135 ramp to southbound I-235 will also be replaced.

The wesbound K-254 ramp to southbound I-135 will be improved by extending the fast lane before drivers merge into I-135 traffic.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

