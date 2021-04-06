Residents safe, but pet dies in Augusta duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters in Augusta battled strong winds in the fight to put out fire to a duplex in the 900 block of Lulu.

In response to the blaze reported early Monday evening, firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside before making entry. A fire official said people inside the home managed to safely escape, but a cat died at the scene.

With the strong winds, the fire official said knocking down the blaze as quickly as possible was especially important to keep embers from spreading to neighboring homes.

As of Monday night, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

