Sedgwick County offering 2 full days of J&J vaccinations

FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will be offering two full days of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The county said the vaccine will be administered all day on Tuesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 15. The county is also offering the vaccine on Thursday, April 8 | 9 - 11:45 a.m. All of those appointments are currently booked.

The county said on all other dates and times, it will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

