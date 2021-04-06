Sedgwick County offering 2 full days of J&J vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will be offering two full days of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The county said the vaccine will be administered all day on Tuesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 15. The county is also offering the vaccine on Thursday, April 8 | 9 - 11:45 a.m. All of those appointments are currently booked.

The county said on all other dates and times, it will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.