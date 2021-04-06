Severe storms possible Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There will be a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, especially in north central Kansas.

As a cold front moves in from the west, storms will begin to develop near Hays around 5-6 p.m. These will continue to move to the east, nearing Salina around 9 p.m. As they move to the east, storm chances could arrive near Hutchinson and Wichita shortly after midnight. Some of these storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts at times.

Storm chances will come to an end overnight as the front moves to the east, but showers will linger behind the front on Wednesday. This will start in northwestern Kansas as a rain/snow mix in the morning, moving into central Kansas in the afternoon and evening as rain.

Highs on Wednesday will fall into the lower 50s behind the front. We’ll get warmer through the rest of the week, with highs back in the 70s Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with storms late. Wind: S/W 15-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Wind: W/NW 15-30; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 72.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 42 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

