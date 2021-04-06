Advertisement

Tuesday evening thunderstorms may be severe

Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms...
Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms could be severe says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move through the state today. Ahead of the front, prepare for a windy and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and a south breeze between 20-35 mph with gusts to 45.

Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms could be severe. The primary concern is large hail and damaging wind gusts. While a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, the threat is very low.

The storms should develop between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. across central Kansas, then move east-southeast toward south-central Kansas between 7-11 p.m. before ending and/or moving out of the state by midnight.

Behind the front, Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with highs mainly in the 50s. Some lingering showers are possible, especially over eastern Kansas, but nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy; windy and warm. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Scattered storms; mainly before midnight. Wind: SE/W 20-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Wind: W 25-35; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 72. Low: 46. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 42. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 47. Sunny.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Partly cloudy; late-day storms possible.

Mon: High: 68. Low: 42. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

