Wichita continues water conservation rebate program

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita City Council approved $100,000 for the continuation of the Water Conservation Rebate Program on Tuesday. The program encourages residents to purchase water-saving household devices by offering rebates in the form of a credit to their water account. This is the ninth consecutive year of the program.

Rebates are available to customers who have active utility accounts with Public Works & Utilities. The application, list of qualifying items, program requirements and submittal instructions are available at savewichitawater.com. Online and paper applications will be accepted through December 31, 2021 or until funds are exhausted. Rebates apply to any device purchased on or after January 1, 2021.

Seven devices and appliances are eligible for rebates. General guidelines and eligible items are listed below. There is a limit of five rebated items per water account. Rebates will not exceed the purchase price and are available for up to:

$100 on Low flow Toilets: WaterSense© qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less;

$100 on High-Efficiency Dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE);

$100 on High-Efficiency Clothes Washers: Water Factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated);

$100 on Smart Irrigation Controllers: Labeled as approved by WaterSense© ;

$100 on Rain Sensor-Shutoffs: Set to shut off irrigation after ¼-inch of rain is received;

$75 on Rain Barrels: 45 gallons or larger; and

$50 on Dual Flush Toilet Conversion Kits: Change inefficient toilets to using 1.6 gals. per flush or less.

Customers are encouraged to contact Water Conservation staff at (316) 268-4199 or visit savewichitawater.com for more information.

