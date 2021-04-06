Advertisement

WPD investigating aggravated battery after man wakes up to acquaintance in their home without permission

A man woke up to an acquaintance in his home and was later hit with their car as the acquaintance was fleeing.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police officers responded to an aggravated battery after a man woke up to an acquaintance in his home without their permission.

The victim encountered the suspect, who then fled the home in the 400 block of North Glenn and into his Honda Odyssey van. As he was leaving, he struck the victim with his car and fled.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

