WPD investigating aggravated battery after man wakes up to acquaintance in their home without permission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police officers responded to an aggravated battery after a man woke up to an acquaintance in his home without their permission.

The victim encountered the suspect, who then fled the home in the 400 block of North Glenn and into his Honda Odyssey van. As he was leaving, he struck the victim with his car and fled.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

