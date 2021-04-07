Building You: Scholarship program seeks skilled workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A nationwide scholarship seeks and rewards skilled workers through the Mike Rowe Works Foundation’s Work Ethic Scholarship Program.

“It really meant a lot that they actually accepted me for the scholarship and made all these recognitions for me. It really changed my life,” said Tyler Thach, recipient of a Work Ethic Scholarship in 2019.

Thach was one of 202 students who received a scholarship that year. The $5,000 scholarship helped to pay for a portion of his associate’s degree in aviation maintenance technology from WSU Tech.

“I loved being a part of the foundation. They helped me out with school, so I couldn’t be more thankful for that,” said Thach.

To qualify, you must be enrolled or plan to enroll in an approved trade-related program such as: automotive technology, aviation technology, carpentry, commercial driving, construction, diesel technology, electrical technology, emergency medical technology, farming & agriculture, fire science & technology, heavy equipment operation, HVAC, machinery, manufacturing, marine technology, pipefitting, plumbing, and welding.

Applications are being accepted until May 6th.

