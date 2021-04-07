Advertisement

City of Dodge City updates mask policy for employees and facilities

Dodge City sign(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Dodge City has updated its mask policy for City employees and facilities, eliminating city employees’ requirement to wear masks while on duty except for in certain instances. City-owned facilities will no longer require masks except for United Wireless Arena, the Visitor’s Center, the lower level transportation lobby at the Santa Fe Depot, on Public Transportation vehicles, and the Dodge City Regional Airport.

“It has been a year since the first cases of COVID19 were diagnosed in our community, and a lot has occurred since the beginning of the pandemic,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “I am happy to report that around 60% of all City employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and immunizations have opened statewide for those 16 and older. Based on that information, I feel comfortable lessening the requirements for masks with our employees and facilities.”

City employees will still be required to wear masks when interacting with the public if they cannot maintain a six-foot distance or if a member of the public asks that they wear a mask during their interactions.

“Masks requirements will remain in effect for staff and passengers on our public transportation buses, in the transit center, train station, and the airport per the Federal Transportation Administration requirements,” Hernandez said.

The mandate by the FTA is in effect until May 11, 2021.

