Advertisement

Colder, very windy Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder and windy Wednesday.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder and windy Wednesday.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder and windy Wednesday. After reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday we are 25 to 30 degrees colder today with highs mostly in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

A west to northwest wind between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to around 45 mph today before slowly calming down tonight into Thursday.

After a chilly night in the upper 30s and lower 40s warmer weather quickly returns on Thursday afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 70s. Expect highs to stay in the 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Friday. However, other than a few Friday evening storms (mainly over eastern Kansas) and a slightly cooler Saturday, not much weather is expected with its passage.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Wind: W 20-30; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty early. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 42. Mostly sunny; isolated late-day storms.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Tue: High: 67. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
Autopsy determines homicide in 17-year-old cold case
Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms...
Tuesday evening thunderstorms may be severe
A man woke up to an acquaintance in his home and was later hit with their car as the...
WPD: Vehicle strikes man after acquaintance enters home without permission
A major construction project will soon begin to improve traffic flow on the North Junction in...
Phase 2 construction begins on North Junction in Wichita

Latest News

There will be a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and into the overnight...
Severe storms possible Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday
Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms...
Tuesday evening thunderstorms may be severe
Slight risk of severe storms Tuesday.
Severe storms possible Tuesday evening
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the breeze is back.
Windy and warm start to the workweek