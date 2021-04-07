Colder, very windy Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder and windy Wednesday. After reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday we are 25 to 30 degrees colder today with highs mostly in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

A west to northwest wind between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to around 45 mph today before slowly calming down tonight into Thursday.

After a chilly night in the upper 30s and lower 40s warmer weather quickly returns on Thursday afternoon as highs rebound into the lower 70s. Expect highs to stay in the 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Friday. However, other than a few Friday evening storms (mainly over eastern Kansas) and a slightly cooler Saturday, not much weather is expected with its passage.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Wind: W 20-30; gusty. High: 50.

Tonight: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty early. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 46.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 42. Mostly sunny; isolated late-day storms.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 44. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Tue: High: 67. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

