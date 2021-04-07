Cowley County program donates venison to hungry families

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A Winfield couple works with local donors and organizations to deliver hundreds of pounds of venison to food pantries in Cowley County each year.

Eyewitness News followed Richard and Dawn See as they loaded up their truck with 500 pounds of venison, designated for Manna Ministries in Arkansas City.

The Sees founded the FEDD program – Families Eating Donated Deer – about nine years ago. They modeled it after a statewide program, but the Sees wanted something that specifically served hungry families in Cowley County.

“With my wife and I both being educators, we see that need and that families are lacking on a daily basis. So, I decided we could do something right here and keep every bit of the venison right here in Cowley County,” said Richard See.

Over the past nine years, FEDD has made available about 13,000 pounds of donated venison, and there are a lot of groups involved in making that happen.

See said deer hunters donate the deer, Feaster’s in Winfield processes it at a discounted fee, the venison is stored at no cost inside the 4H freezers at the Cowley County Fairgrounds, and Richard and Dawn donate time and mileage to get it to four different food pantries across the county.

Deer hunters can bring donated deer to Feaster’s Deer Processing.

See said processing costs about $2,000 a year. He said tax-deductible donations can be made through First United Methodist Church in Winfield. Make checks payable to First United Methodist Church, write FEDD in the memo line, and mail to 1000 Millington St., Winfield, KS, 67156.

