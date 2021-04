DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Derby and Derby Drug will host a community vaccine clinic Wednesday.

The clinic is at the Madison Avenue Central Park from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is free and open to anyone over the age of 18, but you must register before here.

