Emporia opts to end city’s mask mandate

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia no longer has its own mask mandate. However, face coverings are still required under Lyon County’s rules.

Emporia City Commissioners voted at their meeting Wednesday afternoon to let the city’s ordinance expire Saturday. A motion to extend it through June 12 failed 2-3.

Some commissioners suggested it would be wise to keep a city requirement in place through two major upcoming events that will bring thousands of visitors to the area. However, others pointed out the city is well on its way to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it.

KVOE Radio reports the Lyon Co. Commission decided last week to keep the countywide mask mandate in place until further notice, while opting to make mass gathering limits and social distancing methods strong recommendations.

County commissioners meet again Thursday to discuss extending their local disaster declaration for 28 days into May. The declarations help local governments gain access to state and federal resources to aid in disaster response.

