Garden City man killed in Finney County crash

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 50-year-old Garden City man died from his injuries in a Tuesday-morning crash that happened on Highway 50 in Finney County.

In the crash reported about 10:13 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford F-150 was traveling west in the outside westbound lane of US-50 when it collided with a westbound semi’s trailer. The trailer separated from the semi.

The KHP said the F-150′s driver, Kevin Lavelle, of Garden City, died from his injuries at a Garden City hospital. The semi’s driver was not seriously injured.

