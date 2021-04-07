‘Have you seen the blue light?’: Campaign raises awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County (CACSC) puts the spotlight on the importance of child abuse prevention with blue spotlights. Blue is the official color for child abuse prevention. A campaign called “have you seen the blue light?” is intended to raise awareness about child abuse. The CACSC announced that it will turn two large blue spotlights on “to raise awareness and shine a light on child abuse every evening through the month of April.”

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The CACSC said with this, comes an emphasis on “the importance of learning about healthy child development, supporting positive parenting practices and taking action on behalf of the children and families in our communities.”

“Child abuse thrives when good people decide it’s non of their business. Child abuse is everyone’s business,” the CACSC said.

CACSC Executive Director Diana Schunn said “child abuse affects every segment of our community and finding solutions requires action from everyone.”

“It is important that we all work together to increase awareness about child abuse. Our hope is the blue light will draw attention to the building where important work is being done each day to help children who have experienced abuse,” Schunn said.

