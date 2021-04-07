Advertisement

Leadership with Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office ‘comes full circle’

Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King and Undersheriff Larry Atteberry. (Photo courtesy of Pawnee...
Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King and Undersheriff Larry Atteberry. (Photo courtesy of Pawnee County Sheriff's Office).
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hire with law enforcement leadership in Pawnee County brings together two men who started their careers in law enforcement in the county nearly four decades ago.

Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King on Wednesday, April 7, introduced the county’s new undersheriff, Larry Atteberry.

“I’m excited to work with Larry again because we both started our law enforcement careers right here in Pawnee County. We were part of the Larned Police Cadet Program in 1983 that taught teens about law enforcement through class work and a Ride-Along Program; under then Police Chief, John Slack,” Sheriff King explained in a Facebook post from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. “And now, we have come full circle in our law enforcement careers and get to work side by side serving the citizens of Pawnee County.”

