Sedgwick County offerring mobile, partner COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department will offer vaccine clinics around Wichita starting Wednesday.

Walk-in clinics:

Wednesday, April 7 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Wichita Heart of Christ, 856 South Green Street

Friday, April 9 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Pathway Church, 18800 West Kellogg Drive, Goddard

These clinics are first come, first serve with 300 doses available.

Partner clinics, appointment required:

Sunday, April 11 1-5 p.m.: St. Mary’s Baptist Church, 1648 E. 17th St. N (316) 265-2044

Sunday, April 18 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Greater Pentecostal Church of God 730 N Cleveland, (316) 262-7155

Saturday, May 1 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Evergreen Recreation Center 2700 N Woodland, Wichita, KS (316) 303-8036

You can schedule an appointment by calling the numbers provided.

